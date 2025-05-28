Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first against Bangladesh in first T20I

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha (left) and Bangladesh's Litton Das at the toss for their first T20I at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 28, 2025. — Livestream/screengrab

LAHORE: Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bat first against Bangladesh in the first T20I of the three-match series here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

Playing XIs



Pakistan made six changes to their lineup that featured in the five-match away T20I series against New Zealand in March, while Bangladesh team are unchanged which suffered a 2-1 series defeat against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) earlier this month.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Salman Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf and Abrar Ahmed.

Bangladesh: Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Jaker Ali (wk), Shamim Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Hasan Mahmud and Shoriful Islam.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

The two teams have come face to face 19 times in the shortest format, with Pakistan holding the upper hand with 16 victories, while Bangladesh could secure three triumphs.

Matches: 19

Pakistan: 16

Bangladesh: 3

FORM GUIDE

Both Pakistan and Bangladesh enter the series on the back of dismal momentum as the green shirts suffered a 4-1 defeat away against New Zealand in March, while the Tigers succumbed to their first-ever bilateral series defeat against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last week.

Pakistan: L, L, W, L, L (most recent first)

Bangladesh: L, L, W, W, W