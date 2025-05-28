Francis Warren identifies Moses Itauma's next opponent

An undated photo of British boxer Moses Itauma. — Instagram/m.itauma



The British young heavywight sensation Moses Itauma’s manager and promoter Francis Warren has identified his next potential opponent after Itauma's KO victory over Mike Balogan.

Itauma has improved to 12-0 as a pro after beating Balogun in Glasgow last Saturday.

The 20-year-old possesses a sensational skill set and has been compared to greats like Mike Tyson from a very early age.

However, the boxing fraternity now wants Itauma to fight bigger and better opponents.

Meanwhile, British fighter’s manager Warren has identified Otto Wallin as one of his next opponents.

“I think Otto Wallin would be a great fight for him next. I think Otto’s proven himself to be a very durable, tough opponent who garners respect from the boxing community because of the work he’s done against Tyson [Fury] and Anthony [Joshua], and gave Dereck [Chisora] a great fight. And I think for Moses, who wants to get rounds in, that’s probably a great shout,” Warren said.

Another name that Warren is considering as a potential opponent for Itauma is American Jermaine Franklin (23-2).

“Jermaine Franklin is another one that I particularly like the look of. But then by the end of the year we’re gonna be looking to step it up considerably, I think. If we get number one with the WBO… he’s number 3 with the WBA. So we’re sitting pretty within, you know, within two of the organisations and I think it’s up to us and we wanna pull the trigger and put our hands up to move, move onto that next stage,” Warren concluded.