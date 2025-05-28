Gladiators’ Faheem Ashraf labels Islamabad United as ‘best’ PSL side

Quetta Gladiators Faheem Ashraf celebrates after taking wicket during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 match against Islamabad United at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 03, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: Pakistan all-rounder Faheem Ashraf who recently represented Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, opened up about his transition from Islamabad United to his new franchise.

In the episode 60 of the PCB podcast, Ashraf reflected on his deep-rooted connection and years of commitment to Islamabad United, sharing the emotional bond he still holds with the franchise.

“I would say there might not be a franchise like Islamabad United in the entire PSL. However, Quetta has its own value—from their point of view, their franchise is the best. But if you compare it with Islamabad, I’d still say Islamabad is the best,” Ashraf said.

“I spent my entire career there—I played for them for seven years. Even now, while being part of Quetta, whenever we stayed at the same hotel, I would find myself going over to meet the Islamabad United guys,” he added.

For the unversed, Faheem was part of the Islamabad United squad from 2018 until 2024. During this period, he played 74 matches, taking 78 wickets and scoring 803 runs for the franchise.

The right-arm medium pacer also discussed his format preferences as a fast-bowling all-rounder.

“I prefer T20Is and Tests. ODIs are tough—you have to bowl 10 overs, field for 50 overs, and then wait for your turn to bat. That waiting period is really challenging,” he explained.

Ashraf, who last played a T20I match for Pakistan in 2023 against New Zealand, also spoke about his goals upon returning to the national side after a two-year gap.

“My aim is to give 100% in my comeback, just like I did for my franchise. But when it comes to Pakistan, I want to give even more—because for us, Pakistan comes first. If we have Pakistan, we have everything. So I’ll try to contribute more than I’m even capable of for my country,” he concluded.

It is pertinent to mention that the 31-year-old has played 48 T20I matches, taking 36 wickets at an economy rate of 7.65 and scoring 311 runs at a strike rate of 129.04.

Ashraf is part of Pakistan’s squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, scheduled to take place in Lahore from May 28 to June 1.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh T20Is: Salman Ali Agha (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Abbas Afridi, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), and Saim Ayub.