WATCH: South Africa, Bangladesh emerging players engaged in heated scuffle

South Africa's Tshepo Ntuli (right) grabs Bangladesh's Ripon Mondol by helmet during second day of their unoffical Test at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on May 28, 2025. — YouTube/screengrab

MIRPUR: South Africa’s batting all-rounder Tshepo Ntuli and Bangladesh’s lower-order batter Ripon Mondol got into an ugly spat during their four-day match at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium here on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on the second day of the unofficial Test between the Emerging sides when Mondol advanced down the ground to hit Ntuli for a six on the first delivery of the 105th over.

The broadcast camera followed the ball sailing past the boundary before re-focusing on the pitch and what it showed was bizarre as Ntuli walked up to Mondol and exchanged a few words before shoving him away, followed by grabbing the batter with his helmet twice despite on-field umpires and rest of the players’ efforts to keep the duo separated.

"This is extreme, this is unacceptable. Normally we see verbal altercations in a cricket field but we don't often see a scuffle. Ntuli struck Ripon's helmet at one point," Nabil Kaiser, one of the on-air commentators, said.

Ntuli eventually dismissed Mondol 12 overs later for 43, reducing Bangladesh to 352/9. The hosts could add 19 runs for the 10th wicket and were thus bowled out for 371 after opting to bat first.

According to international media, no action has been taken thus far against any of the players as according to the protocols, no sanctions can be announced before the on-field umpires submit an official report.

Details further suggested that the match referees will submit reports to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) and Cricket South Africa (CSA), who are expected to take action.