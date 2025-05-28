Paddy Pimblett prefers Topuria over Gaethje

An undated photo of English mixed martial artist Paddy Pimblett. — Instagram/theufcbaddy



English professional mixed martial artist (MMA) Paddy Pimblett says he would love to fight Ilia Topuria in October, but he is more likely to face Justin Gaethje in Abu Dhabi.

Pimblett stopped Michael Chandler in the fourth round at UFC 314 in Miami in April, making a statement before calling for his next bout against a top-five opponent.

Spain’s Topuria will face lightweight champion Charles Oliveira for the lightweight belt at UFC 317 on 28 June after Islam Makhachev has officially vacated the belt, confirming his move up to the welterweight division as he begins his pursuit of Jack Della Maddalena’s newly claimed welterweight title at a future date.

American Gaethje is free and is ranked third in the UFC’s lightweight division, five places ahead of Pimblett.

The UFC will host a number of events in Abu Dhabi in October, and Pimblett would be fighting there according to him.

"I'm hoping to fight in Abu Dhabi in October. I think that's when I'm going to be back in the cage," Pimblett said.

"I was thinking Ilia might call me out if he wins [against Oliveira]. I'd love to beat him if he gets the belt.

"I'd love to fight him anyway but he's booked, so I think it's more than likely Justin Gaethje.”

Pimblett formerly also fought Topuria in the featherweight division at a hotel before UFC London in 2022.

Topuria vacated his belt earlier in 2025 to move up to lightweight, paving the way for a possible showdown with Pimblett.

Gaethje, meanwhile, last competed in March where he defeated Rafael Fiziev and is one of the most famous in the list who has knocked out 20 fighters out of 26 he faced.

The only other fighter in the top five without a fight booked is Armenia's Tsarukyan, who the English fighter is not interested in.

"No one [cares] about Arman Tsarukyan and people actually want to watch Gaethje fight. People know it'll be an exciting fight, me versus Gaethje," said Pimblett.