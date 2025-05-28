Onosato becomes 75th Yokozuna in record-breaking rise

An undated picture of Onosato Daiki. — AFP

Onosato Daiki has been promoted to the highest rank in sumo—Yokozuna—the Japan Sumo Association officially announced on Wednesday. He achieved this milestone after just 13 professional tournaments, marking a rapid rise in the sport's history.

The 24-year-old, who stands 1.92 meters tall and weighs 191 kilograms, becomes the 75th yokozuna, surpassing the previous record for fastest promotion held by the late Wajima by eight tournaments.

Onosato is also the first Japan-born wrestler to reach yokozuna since Kisenosato in 2017, who retired in January 2019.

"I am truly happy. Now, things will become more important than ever. I want to stay focused and continue to work hard," Onosato said.

"This is a very much unknown territory for me. I want to maintain my style, be Onosato, and I will work hard to become a unique and unparalleled yokozuna," he added.

Onosato is also the first wrestler in history to be promoted to yokozuna without a single losing record in his professional career—a remarkable feat that highlights his consistency and dominance.

His promotion comes just four months after Hoshoryu was elevated to the top rank in January. The two will face off for the first time as yokozuna during the upcoming July tournament in Nagoya.

Nishonoseki Gunemon, chairman of the Japan Sumo Association, praised Onosato’s achievement and expressed high hopes for his leadership in the sport.

“I hope he leads by example and lifts the entire world of sumo,” said Nishonoseki.

“It's important to be strong, but I also hope he becomes a role model for other wrestlers. I hope he wrestles while being mindful of a yokozuna’s responsibilities,” he concluded.