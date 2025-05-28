Ons Jabeur slams French Open organisers

Tunisian tennis star Ons Jabeur criticised French Open organisers for scheduling only men’s matches in the night slots, saying ‘they do not have daughters’.

So far this week, all the night slots were given to men’s clashes at Roland Garros. The same thing happened in previous years as well, and it led to accusing the organisers of preferring men over women.

Jabeur, who has played three Grand Slam finals across the 2022 and 2023 seasons, think that it is unfortunate to see how the women’s sport is treated.

“It’s still sad that we are still seeing this. In Europe, it’s unfortunate for women’s sports in general. Whoever is making the decision, I don’t think they have daughters, because I don’t think they want to treat their daughters like this," Jabeur said.

Jabeur added that it is disappointing that they do not show women’s sport and it is a shame from the Federation, and Amazon Prime that they made such a contract.

“It’s a bit ironic. They don’t show women’s sport, they don’t show women’s tennis, and then they ask the question, ‘Yeah, but mostly they watch men.’ Of course they watch men more because you show men more. Everything goes together. It’s a shame from the Federation, a shame from [Amazon] Prime, that they made such a contract like this. A lot of great players, they deserve to be there," she concluded.

The night slots at the French Open were introduced in 2021, and since then men have been preferred over women. Last year, all the 11-night slots were given to men’s matches.