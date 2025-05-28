MLB: Ranger Suarez powers Phillies past Braves

Philadelphia Phillies designated hitter Kyle Schwarber is congratulated by teammates in the dugout after scoring a run against the Athletics during the eleventh inning at Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento on May 24, 2025. — Reuters

PHILADELPHIA: Ranger Suárez delivered a stellar performance to help the Philadelphia Phillies defeat the Atlanta Braves 2-0 in a Major League Baseball (MLB) clash at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday.

Suárez struck out eight over six scoreless innings, allowing just four hits and issuing three walks in a commanding outing.

The Phillies managed to secure the win despite losing star slugger Bryce Harper early in the game. Harper exited in the first inning after being hit by a pitch on his right elbow. X-rays came back negative, and he was diagnosed with a right elbow contusion.

Jordan Romano closed out the game with a scoreless ninth inning to earn his seventh save of the season, sealing Philadelphia's 10th win in their last 11 games.

Philadelphia opened the scoring in the second inning. Alec Bohm led off with a walk, and after Nick Castellanos struck out, Max Kepler drove a deep ball into the right-center field gap, allowing Bohm to score.

Atlanta mounted a threat in the fifth inning, loading the bases with one out. However, Suárez rose to the occasion, striking out Matt Olson to escape the jam unscathed.

The Phillies responded in the bottom half of the same inning by putting two runners on base with two outs, prompting the Braves to pull starting pitcher Spencer Strider.

Enyel De Los Santos replaced Strider and got Edmundo Sosa to ground out, ending the threat.

Philadelphia added an insurance run in the eighth inning to make it 2-0.

Daysbel Hernandez struggled on the mound, allowing four consecutive baserunners with two outs, including a bases-loaded walk to J.T. Realmuto that brought home the second run.

Strider (0-3) was tagged with the loss, allowing one run on one hit and four walks while striking out seven over 4.2 innings. He threw just 50 of his 90 pitches for strikes as the Braves suffered their fifth loss in six games.