LAFC legend Carlos Vela announces retirement after 19-year career

Vela made 72 appearances for the Mexican national team, winning the CONCACAF Gold Cup twice

By Web Desk
May 28, 2025
An undated picture of former Arsenal and Real Sociedad forward Carlos Vela. — Twitter/@11carlosV

Carlos Vela, the former Arsenal and Real Sociedad forward, has officially announced his retirement from professional football after a distinguished 19-year career.

The 36-year-old made the announcement via his social media on Tuesday.

Vela began his career in Arsenal's youth academy and made his senior debut during a loan spell at Spanish club Salamanca. He went on to make 29 Premier League appearances for the Gunners before embarking on a successful seven-year stint with La Liga side Real Sociedad.

Renowned for his versatility, Vela excelled as a forward, attacking midfielder, and winger. He also made 72 appearances for the Mexican national team, winning the CONCACAF Gold Cup twice.

"Throughout my career, I have experienced some very special moments, but the time has come to officially retire from professional football," Vela wrote.

"It has been an honor and a privilege to share my career with all of you," he added.

In 2018, Vela joined Major League Soccer's Los Angeles FC, where he played a pivotal role in the club’s success.

He helped LAFC win both the MLS Cup and the U.S. Open Cup. Vela's 34-goal haul in the 2019 season set a league record, and he remains the club's all-time leader in goals, assists, and appearances.

LAFC co-president and general manager John Thorrington paid tribute to Vela in a heartfelt statement.

"He has been the heartbeat, the captain, and the face of LAFC. Carlos is one of the greatest players and leaders in our club's history," Thorrington said.

Comments

LATEST NEWS
More From Football