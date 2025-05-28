LAFC legend Carlos Vela announces retirement after 19-year career

An undated picture of former Arsenal and Real Sociedad forward Carlos Vela. — Twitter/@11carlosV

Carlos Vela, the former Arsenal and Real Sociedad forward, has officially announced his retirement from professional football after a distinguished 19-year career.

The 36-year-old made the announcement via his social media on Tuesday.

Vela began his career in Arsenal's youth academy and made his senior debut during a loan spell at Spanish club Salamanca. He went on to make 29 Premier League appearances for the Gunners before embarking on a successful seven-year stint with La Liga side Real Sociedad.

Renowned for his versatility, Vela excelled as a forward, attacking midfielder, and winger. He also made 72 appearances for the Mexican national team, winning the CONCACAF Gold Cup twice.

"Throughout my career, I have experienced some very special moments, but the time has come to officially retire from professional football," Vela wrote.

"It has been an honor and a privilege to share my career with all of you," he added.

In 2018, Vela joined Major League Soccer's Los Angeles FC, where he played a pivotal role in the club’s success.

He helped LAFC win both the MLS Cup and the U.S. Open Cup. Vela's 34-goal haul in the 2019 season set a league record, and he remains the club's all-time leader in goals, assists, and appearances.

LAFC co-president and general manager John Thorrington paid tribute to Vela in a heartfelt statement.

"He has been the heartbeat, the captain, and the face of LAFC. Carlos is one of the greatest players and leaders in our club's history," Thorrington said.