Pakistan's likely XI for first T20I against Bangladesh

Sahibzada Farhan of Pakistan bats during game three of the Men's T20 International match between Australia and Pakistan at Bellerive Oval on November 18, 2024 in Hobart. — AFP

LAHORE: The stage is set for the highly anticipated three-match T20I series between hosts Pakistan and Bangladesh, with the opening match scheduled to take place at the Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday.

The Men in Green will be eyeing redemption after suffering a historic Test series whitewash at the hands of the Bengal Tigers last year — a first-ever 2-0 Test defeat on home soil against Bangladesh.

This T20I series presents a golden opportunity for Pakistan to turn the tide.

Pakistan aims to start the series on a high note by fielding a strong playing XI capable of countering Bangladesh's potent bowling attack.

Sahibzada Farhan is likely to open the innings for Pakistan.

The right-hander earned his international recall following a stellar performance in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

Representing Islamabad United, Farhan emerged as the tournament's leading run-scorer, amassing 449 runs in 12 matches at an impressive strike rate of 152.20, including three fifties and a century.

Joining him at the top will be the returning Saim Ayub, who is making his comeback to international cricket after recovering from an injury sustained during the South Africa Test series last year.

Experienced left-hander Fakhar Zaman is expected to bat at the crucial number three position. The middle order will feature young talent Hassan Nawaz alongside skipper Salman Ali Agha adding stability and flair.

The likely XI also includes two in-form all-rounders: vice-captain Shadab Khan and Faheem Ashraf — both of whom delivered consistently strong performances throughout PSL 10.

The bowling attack will be spearheaded by Haris Rauf and the returning Hasan Ali, bringing pace and aggression.

Mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed, who was outstanding with the ball in the PSL by claiming 17 wickets, will add variety to the attack.

It is pertinent to mention that the last T20I series between the two sides took place in 2021 when Pakistan toured Bangladesh and clean-swept the hosts 3-0.

Historically, Pakistan has dominated the T20I head-to-head against Bangladesh, winning 16 out of 19 encounters. Bangladesh, on the other hand, has secured just three wins — a record they’ll be eager to improve in this series.

Pakistan’s likely XI for first Bangladesh T20I:

Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Nawaz, Salman Ali Agha (c), Shadab Khan, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh T20Is: Salman Ali Agha (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Abbas Afridi, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wk) and Saim Ayub.

Pakistan-Bangladesh T20I series schedule: