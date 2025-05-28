Tyrese Haliburton makes history in NBA playoffs win over Knicks

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton stands on court during the second quarter against the New York Knicks of game four of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 27, 2025. — Reuters

Tyrese Haliburton became the first player in NBA history to record a stat line of 30 points, 15 assists, 10 rebounds, and zero turnovers in a postseason game — a feat not seen since the 1977-78 season — during Tuesday’s game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

The Indiana Pacers are now one victory away from reaching the NBA Finals for the first time since 2000.

Haliburton led the Pacers with 32 points, 15 assists, and 12 rebounds, all without a single turnover, guiding Indiana to a 130-121 victory over the New York Knicks in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals in Indianapolis.

In addition to recording his second career postseason triple-double, Haliburton made five 3-pointers and contributed four steals, helping the Pacers take a commanding 3-1 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Reflecting on his outstanding performance, Haliburton said it was a response to the team’s Game 3 loss on Sunday.

“I was just trying to be aggressive, trying to respond,” Haliburton explained.

“I felt like I let the team down in Game 3, so it was important for me to come out here and make plays. Guys put me in a position to make plays and play my game. It was a big win for us,” he added.

Pacers coach Rick Carlisle praised Haliburton’s approach but emphasised that stats weren’t his main concern.

“He was really throwing the ball ahead tonight, which was crucial for us,” Carlisle said.

“He happens to do some impressive statistical things, but he knows that this goes far beyond numbers,” he added.