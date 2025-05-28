Lamine Yamal signs new six-year contract with Barcelona

Barcelona's Lamine Yamal celebrates with the trophy after winning the Copa del Rey at Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville on April 26, 2025. — Reuters

BARCELONA: Lamine Yamal on Tuesday extended his stay at FC Barcelona by signing a six-year contract extension following a remarkable season in which he helped the club secure a domestic treble.

Yamal’s previous contract was set to expire at the end of the 2025–26 season, but Barcelona moved swiftly to secure the young star's future by offering a new deal that will keep him at the club until 2031.

Having made his debut for the senior team in 2023 at the age of just 15, Yamal has enjoyed a breakout campaign under head coach Hansi Flick.

The teenage sensation racked up an astonishing 18 goals and 25 assists in 55 appearances this season, playing a pivotal role in Barcelona’s triumphs in La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the Spanish Super Cup.

Barcelona celebrated the contract renewal in an official statement, calling it a sign of the club’s long-term planning and belief in Yamal’s extraordinary potential.

“Yamal’s renewal is a demonstration of the solidity of Barça’s project. His emergence onto the world football scene is like few others,” the club stated.

“The lad from Mataró, near Barcelona, has exploded onto the world stage with performances that are already part of Barcelona’s history,” the statement added.

Yamal has scored 25 goals in 115 appearances for Barcelona and holds several records, including being the youngest goalscorer in the history of La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the Spanish Super Cup. He is also the youngest player to reach 100 appearances for the club.

Set to turn 18 in July, Yamal has rapidly become a global football sensation. In addition to his domestic achievements, he also played a key role in Spain’s European Championship victory last summer, further solidifying his reputation as one of football’s brightest young talents.

Following his stellar season, football pundits and fans alike have begun drawing comparisons between Yamal and club legends such as Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Ronaldinho.