Rishabh Pant fined third time for slow over-rate in IPL 2025

Rishabh Pant of Lucknow Super Giants during the 2025 IPL match between Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings on April 14, 2025, in Lucknow. — AFP

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain Rishabh Pant has been fined for his team’s slow over-rate during Tuesday’s IPL 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) held in Lucknow.

This marks LSG’s third slow over-rate offence of the season — the previous two occurred on April 5 and April 26. As per the IPL’s code of conduct regarding over-rate violations, Pant has been fined INR 30 lakh.

Other members of the playing XI have each been fined either INR 12 lakh or 50% of their respective match fees, whichever amount is lower.

Despite this being Pant’s third offence, he will not face suspension, which is a change from previous seasons. The IPL rule was amended ahead of the 2025 season, removing automatic suspension for third offences.

However, Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya missed his team’s season opener due to a suspension carried over from the previous season.

On Tuesday, Pant’s unbeaten 118 off 61 balls helped LSG post a strong total of 227 for 3 after winning the toss and electing to bat.

However, RCB successfully chased the target with six wickets in hand and eight balls to spare.

Captain Jitesh Sharma led from the front with a match-winning knock of 85 off 33 balls, which included eight boundaries and six sixes, at a strike rate of 257.57.

Former RCB skipper Virat Kohli also played a crucial knock of 54 off 30 deliveries, including ten fours, plus valuable contributions from Mayank Agarwal, who scored 41 off 23 balls with five boundaries.

It is pertinent to mention that LSG ended the season with six wins and 12 points from 14 matches, finishing seventh in the ten-team points table.

For the unversed, the playoffs are all set: Punjab Kings will face RCB in Qualifier 1 in Mullanpur on Thursday, while Gujarat Titans will clash with Mumbai Indians in the Eliminator match at the same venue on May 30.