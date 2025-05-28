FIFA honors Shaheen Afridi alongside football legends

Shaheen Shah Afridi celebrates the wicket of Kwena Maphaka of South Africa during the 2nd ODI match between South Africa and Pakistan at World Sports Betting Newlands Cricket Ground on December 19, 2024 in Cape Town. — AFP

The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) has paid a unique tribute to Pakistan's star fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi by featuring him alongside football legends in a recent social media post.

In an Instagram post shared by the official FIFA World Cup account, Afridi was seen alongside global football icons Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr., and Luka Modrić—athletes all famously associated with the iconic number 10 jersey.

The caption simply read, "The iconic," celebrating global sporting legends who have worn the legendary number.

According to sources, FIFA's intent behind the post was to engage Pakistani fans ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Local digital teams are reportedly working on enhancing fan engagement through tailored social media campaigns in various countries, including Pakistan.

The tribute from FIFA reflects Afridi’s growing influence and global recognition as an athlete. He now joins the ranks of legendary sports figures symbolically associated with the iconic number 10 jersey.

It is pertinent to mention that under Shaheen Afridi's captaincy, Lahore Qalandars clinched the title in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10, defeating Quetta Gladiators by six wickets at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Chasing a target of 202, the Qalandars needed 13 runs in the final over. Sikandar Raza rose to the occasion, hitting a four and a six to seal the win with just one delivery remaining.

With this triumph, Shaheen further extended his record as the most successful captain in PSL history.

Already the only skipper to win back-to-back titles in 2022 and 2023, Afridi has now become the first captain to lift the PSL trophy three times.

At just 25 years old, he stands alone atop the list of PSL-winning captains. All other captains in the league’s history have secured the title only once.

Captains with Most PSL Titles: