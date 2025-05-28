Cameron Norrie stuns Daniil Medvedev in epic battle at French Open

Britain's Cameron Norrie in action during his first round match against Russia's Daniil on May 27, 2025. — Reuters

PARIS: Britain’s Cameron Norrie pulled off a stunning victory over former world number one Daniil Medvedev in a thrilling five-set encounter at the French Open on Tuesday.

Playing on the historic Simonne Mathieu court, Norrie triumphed 7-5, 6-3, 4-6, 1-6, 7-5 in a rollercoaster match that lasted over four hours.

According to international media reports, Norrie displayed remarkable composure, especially after Medvedev clawed his way back into the contest by dominating the third and fourth sets.

Despite the momentum shift, Norrie stayed calm and resilient, even when Medvedev appeared poised to seal the win in the final set.

While Medvedev grew increasingly frustrated—at times angrily gesturing toward his box—Norrie maintained his focus and sealed the win by capturing the final three games of the match.

He celebrated by joyfully tossing his racquet into the air, much to the delight of the packed crowd.

The British No. 1 praised the electric atmosphere inside the Simonne Mathieu stadium and reflected on his long-awaited win over Medvedev, who had beaten him in their previous four meetings.

"It was a great atmosphere, I felt a lot of energy. It was a crazy match, I deserve a diploma for beating him since he beat me the last four, five times," Norrie said.

He also noted the rare sight of Medvedev losing his composure.

"Every time I played Daniil, he's never, never snapped. He's never said anything. He's just completely locked in and he chops me every time," he said.

"It was quite nice in the first set to see him kind of a little bit freaking out and talking to his box and trying to look for answers and solutions," he added.

It is pertinent to mention that Norrie will now face Argentina’s Federico Agustin Gomez in the second round on Thursday as he looks to continue his deep run in Paris.