Indian media targets Pakistani Tennis player Mikaeel Ali Baig over misleading clip

An undated picture of Pakistan tennis star Mikaeel Ali Baig. — Instagram/mikatensity

The Indian media has launched a smear campaign against a young Pakistani tennis player following the recent Pakistan-India Junior Davis Cup encounter, based on a misleading and incomplete video circulating on social media.

According to sources within the Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF), the controversy erupted after India’s defeat in the match, with Indian media criticising 15-year-old Mikaeel Ali Baig for the way he shook hands with Indian players post-match.

However, the PTF clarified that the full video tells a different story.

“Mikaeel was visibly upset with himself for losing the match, not with his opponents,” said a PTF spokesperson. “In the complete footage, he can be heard telling his Indian counterpart, ‘I’m not angry at you, I’m angry at myself.’”

The video further shows Mikaeel hugging his coach and breaking down in tears after the match.

Both teams' coaches were also seen shaking hands, and players from both sides took a group photo together—a moment conveniently left out by the Indian media, according to the PTF.

PTF President Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi criticised the Indian media’s reaction, calling it an overblown narrative based on a brief, misrepresented clip.

“This issue is being exaggerated unfairly,” Aisam said. “Indian media has been engaging in such behavior for the past few weeks. If one watches the full video, it becomes clear that Mikaeel was simply frustrated with his own performance.”

He further revealed that Mikaeel’s mother personally congratulated the Indian player after the match, saying “well played,” and that Pakistan's captain Shehzad Khan was seen appreciating the Indian team in the full footage.

“I urge the Indian Tennis Federation and media to view the full video and refrain from judging based on a short, misleading clip,” said Aisam. “Had there been any misconduct, the International Tennis Federation (ITF) would have taken action—but that was not the case.”

Echoing similar sentiments, Pakistan U-16 Davis Cup team member Hamza Ruman added, “After the match, our entire team went over to greet the Indian players. Unfortunately, the clip showing that moment wasn’t aired.”

“There was no unpleasant exchange between players. The narrative being pushed is completely one-sided,” he concluded.