NBA Playoffs: Tyrese Haliburton leads Pacers to beat Knicks

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (Centre) drives to the hoop past New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns during the fourth quarter of game four of the eastern conference finals for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse at Indianapolis in Indiana on May 27, 2025. — Reuters

INDIANAPOLIS: Tyrese Haliburton delivered a stellar performance to lead the Indiana Pacers to a 130-121 victory over the New York Knicks in the NBA playoffs at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Tuesday, giving the Pacers a commanding 3-1 lead in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Haliburton finished with an impressive triple-double, scoring 32 points, dishing out 15 assists, and grabbing 12 rebounds. He received strong support from Pascal Siakam, who contributed 30 points, five rebounds, and two assists.

Haliburton made history by becoming the first player since the NBA-ABA merger in 1976 to record at least 30 points, 15 assists, and 12 rebounds in a playoff game.

Only two other players — Nikola Jokic and Oscar Robertson — have posted similar stat lines in playoff history.

Speaking after the game, Haliburton said he wanted to prove something to himself and his team when faced with adversity.

“I’ll look at that later and reflect on it at a different time. For me, it's just about winning,” Haliburton said.

“I wanted to prove I could respond when my back is against the wall, when my team's back is against the wall. I feel like we responded the right way.”

The Pacers came out aggressively, outscoring the Knicks 43-35 in a high-octane first quarter. Though the Knicks mounted a comeback in the second quarter, Haliburton led a 6-0 run to push Indiana ahead 69-64 by halftime.

Indiana maintained control in the second half, outscoring the Knicks 61-57 to seal the win and move one step closer to the NBA Finals.

It is pertinent to mention that Game 5 of the series will take place Thursday in New York