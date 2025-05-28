IPL 2025: RCB beat LSG to secure top-two finish

Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Mayank Agarwal (right) and Jitesh Sharma in action during their IPL 2025 match against Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on May 27, 2025. — BCCI

LUCKNOW: Quickfire half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Jitesh Sharma propelled Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to a comprehensive six-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the 70th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 here at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

The six-wicket victory helped the RCB to secure the top-two finish, meaning they will take on leaders Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Qualifier 1 on Thursday.

Put into bat first, the home side registered a formidable total of 227/3 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of Rishabh Pant’s century.

The skipper top-scored for the hosts with an unbeaten 118 off 61 deliveries, laced with 11 fours and eight sixes.

He was also involved in a 152-run partnership for the second wicket with opening batter Mitchell Marsh, who scored 67 off 37 deliveries with the help of four fours and five sixes.

For RCB, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Nuwan Thushara picked up one wicket apiece.

Chasing a daunting 228-run target, the visitors comfortably knocked the winning for the loss of four wickets and eight balls to spare.

Leading the way for the visitors was stand-in captain Jitesh Sharma, who played a swashbuckling 85-run knock off 33 deliveries, studded with eight fours and six sixes.

Besides him, former captain Virat Kohli and Mayank Agarwal made handy contributions, scoring 54 and 41 respectively.

For LSG, Will O’Rourke bagged two wickets but was expensive as he conceded 74 runs in his four overs, while Avesh Khan and Akash Singh could pick up one apiece.