Novak Djokovic heads into second round of French Open

Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his first round match against Mackenzie McDonald of the U.S on May 27, 2025. — Reuters

PARIS: Novak Djokovic triumphed over American Mackenzie McDonald 6-3 6-3 6-3 in strong winds and light rain, cruising into the second round of French Open here at the Court Philippe-Chatrier on Tuesday.

Djokovic won his 100th tour-level title in Geneva last week and translated the momentum in his campaign opener against McDonald.

The Serbian expressed his gratitude on his return and expressed that he was satisfied with his performance.

"It is great to return here a year later. I don't know how many future Grand slams I have left in my hands but this is special," Djokovic said.

"I feel good and here even better because I can relive the Olympic Games here. Today it was a solid match throughout all three sets.

"I know I can play at a better level than today but I am satisfied. There is the chance to make further history and that is the biggest motivation to work, improve and be here."

Novak Djokovic, who looks to have found his form after splitting with coach Andy Murray a few weeks ago, broke the American at 2-2 and, after a 10-minute interruption due to wind and rain, raced into a 5-2 lead.

McDonald also praised the Serb's skills before admitting that he was not at his best.

"He makes it seem like a video game, almost, for him," said McDonald.

"He's able to just do so much. I don't even think he was playing his best tennis or his highest level. But if I pushed him to a different point, he would bring it up."

Novak Djokovic will play the second round on 29th May and the opponent is yet to be decided.