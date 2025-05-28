Delicious Orie announces shock retirement after one pro fight

Delicious Orie of Britain reacts during his fight against Davit Chaloyan of Armenia on July 29, 2024. — Reuters

British super-heavyweight boxer Delicious Orie on Tuesday, announced his retirement on Tuesday, after his first professional fight.

The Russian-born won the gold medal in 2022 at the Commonwealth Games and also featured in the Paris Olympics last year, where he was one of the favourites to clinch the gold but suffered a shock early exit.

Orie made his pro debut in April 2025, beating Bosnian Milos Veletic on points, but has now decided to walk away from the sport.

The British boxer took to Instagram to share that he decided to retire to focus on his studies as he is determined that he needs to do something else instead of boxing.

"I have decided to hang up my gloves and retire from boxing to follow up on my degree and enter the corporate world," Orie wrote.

"Over time, I've come to recognise that the same fire and love I once had for boxing has gradually faded.

"As I've grown, I've come to value clarity and honesty with myself above all."

He backed his decision by claiming that he did not see a path forward and thus out of respect for the sport, decided to step away with honesty.

"I hoped that turning professional would reignite the passion, but the truth has become clear: it hasn't," Orie said.

"Every fighter knows you need a deep love for the craft to reach the top - and without it, there's no path forward.

"Out of respect for the sport and for myself, it's time to step away with honesty."