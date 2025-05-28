Mike Tyson gets comeback offer for fight against Emelianenko

An undated picture of Mike Tyson. — Reuters

The Kazakh combat sports promotion, Alash Pride League (APL) has offered Mike Tyson a comeback fight against Russia's Fedor Emelianenko in December this year.

The American Boxer took retirement in 2005 and holds the record of being the youngest boxer to win a heavyweight title, at 20 years.

Tyson won his first 19 professional fights by knockout, 12 of them in the first round.

Notably, Tyson came out from retirement in November last year and fought against Jake Paul.

After suffering his seventh career loss against the influencer-turned-boxer, Tyson made no indication whether the bout was his last.

While Tyson has not expressed his desire to return to the boxing ring, the APL offered him a winter event clash against MMA icon Emelianenko.

With a professional record of 40-7, Emelianenko retired from the sport in 2023 after a first-round TKO loss to Ryan Bader at Bellator 290.

The APL did not specify which rule set they plan to use for the crossover clash. It is still uncertain whether Tyson would even entertain the idea.

APL President Alimzhan Bektaev told the media during a press conference that they want Mike Tyson to make a boxing appearance this winter.

“We are planning a bout between Mike Tyson and Fedor Emelianenko. Work in this direction is already underway," Bektaev said.

“The tournament, where we want to invite Mike Tyson, is scheduled for December,” he added.