Gus Atkinson ruled out of ODI series against West Indies

England's Gus Atkinson looks on during their second ODI against India at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on February 9, 2025. — ICC

LONDON: England pacer Gus Atkinson has been ruled out of the three-match home ODI series against West Indies, scheduled to run from May 29 to June 3.

According to the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), Atkinson sustained a hamstring injury during their one-off Test against Zimbabwe, which concluded on Saturday in Nottingham.

The 27-year-old, as a result, will undergo rehabilitation under the supervision of the England medical team, while no time frame was shared by the cricket board for his recovery.

“England and Surrey seamer Gus Atkinson has been ruled out of the upcoming Metro Bank One-Day Internationals against the West Indies due to a right hamstring strain,” the ECB said in a statement.

“Atkinson sustained the injury during England’s Rothesay Test victory over Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge last week.

“He will now undergo a period of rehabilitation under the supervision of the England medical team.”

Notably, the home side decided against making any changes to their squad for the ODI series against West Indies.

The aforementioned series holds significant importance for the former world champions as it will be the first assignment of newly-appointed captain Harry Brook, who succeeded Jos Buttler, stepped down from the role after England lost all three of their ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 group-stage matches.

The ODI series will be followed by three T20Is, slated to be played on June 6, 8 and 10 respectively.

England squad for West Indies ODIs: Harry Brook (Yorkshire) – Captain, Jofra Archer (Sussex), Tom Banton (Somerset), Jacob Bethell (Warwickshire), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Brydon Carse (Durham), Ben Duckett (Nottinghamshire), Tom Hartley (Lancashire), Will Jacks (Surrey), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Matthew Potts (Durham), Jamie Overton (Somerset), Adil Rashid (Yorkshire), Joe Root (Yorkshire) and Jamie Smith (Surrey).