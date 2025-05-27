Litton Das wants Bangladesh to play ‘smart cricket’ against Pakistan after UAE shock

Bangladesh captain Litton Das speaks at a press conference at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 27, 2025. — Reporter

LAHORE: Bangladesh captain Litton Das on Tuesday, emphasised the importance of playing ‘smart cricket’ against Pakistan in the upcoming three-match T20I series as they look to bounce back from a shock 2-1 defeat against United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Das, who was appointed Bangladesh T20I skipper earlier this month, had a forgetful start to his captaincy tenure as the Tigers suffered an upset series defeat away against UAE.

Bangladesh were originally scheduled to play two T20Is against UAE and they got off to a perfect start by winning the opener comprehensively by 27 runs.

The series was then expanded by one T20I and the hosts won both the remaining fixtures to register their first-ever bilateral series victory against a full-member International Cricket Council (ICC) member.

Reflecting on the disappointing series against UAE, Das admitted their recent struggles before laying out a blueprint for recovery against Pakistan, whom he described as a quality side.

“We all know the UAE series was disappointing,” Das admitted. “But we’ve had honest conversations since then. It’s not just about playing good cricket — we have to play smart cricket, especially against a quality side like Pakistan.”

Bangladesh’s defeat against UAE drew severe criticism, with team selection also coming under scrutiny, but Das termed it crucial how his side will respond instead of dwelling on past errors.

“Criticism is part of the game when you lose, and we accept that,” Das stated.

“But the key is how we respond. We’ve worked on the areas where we went wrong. In Pakistan, the conditions are different, and the challenge is different — so the mindset also needs to change,” he added.

The wicketkeeper batter then commented on the traditionally batting-friendly conditions of the Gaddafi Stadium here and urged his team to play smart rather than boasting a consistent aggressive approach.

“You don’t always need to play aggressive cricket — you need to play smart. On a batting wicket like this, one or two small mistakes can cost you the game. So we’ve spoken about reading the situation better and backing our plans,” said Das.

Besides a dismal momentum, Bangladesh also face a massive roadblock as they will be without their two frontline pacers – Mustafizur Rahman and Taskin Ahmed – but Litton Das termed it an ideal opportunity for the youngsters to showcase their skills.

“These are the kinds of opportunities young players wait for,” he said. “We have faith in them. But success will come only if we execute plans smartly — it’s not just about effort, but clarity in the field.”