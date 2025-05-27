Mohammad Wasim Jr ruled out of Bangladesh T20Is, replacement named

Pakistan's Mohammad Wasim Jr warms up ahead of their ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match against India at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on October 14, 2023. — ICC

LAHORE: Pakistan’s fast-bowling all-rounder Mohammad Wasim Jr has been ruled out of the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Tuesday.

According to the cricket board, the 23-year-old picked up a side strain during the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 and was not able to recover in time.

Earlier, sources had suggested that the doctors advised Mohammad Wasim Jr a one-week rest and thus, will undergo rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) here.

As a result, he has been replaced by Abbas Afridi, who was the joint second leading wicket-taker of the PSL 10 with 17 dismissals in 11 matches at a decent average of 23.52.

“Fast bowler Mohammad Abbas Afridi has replaced Mohammad Wasim Jnr in Pakistan's T20I squad for the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh,” the PCB said in a statement.

“Wasim Jnr picked up a side strain during the HBL PSL and was not able to recover in time.”

Abbas has thus far represented Pakistan in 20 T20Is and took 33 wickets in his budding career.

For the unversed, the three-match T20I series is scheduled to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium here on May 28, 30 and June 1.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh T20Is: Salman Ali Agha (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Abbas Afridi, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wk) and Saim Ayub.

Pakistan-Bangladesh T20I series schedule:

28 May – 1st T20I, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

30 May – 2nd T20I, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

1 June – 3rd T20I, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore