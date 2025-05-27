Coco Gauff kicks off French Open campaign with straight-sets victory

Coco Gauff of the U.S. in action during her final match against Italy's Jasmine Paolini on May 17, 2025. — Reuters

PARIS: Coco Gauff defeated Olivia Gadecki 6-2, 6-2 in the first round of the French Open here at the Court Philippe-Chatrier on Tuesday.

Gauff got off to a commanding start to her campaign opener as she took an early command of the match which eventually translated into a thumping victory.

The American closed the match by winning two straight sets and qualified for the next round.

Gauff entered the court without her Yonex tennis rackets, and the fans enjoyed her reaction.

While speaking with Tennis Channel, Gauff jokingly placed the blame on her coach for the issue she faced on the court, explaining that it is typically the coaches who bring the rackets and put them in the players' bags before a match.

"Honestly, I am going to defend Frances, which is a rare thing. I'm gonna put the blame on David (Witt). I'm putting it on D-Witt because usually the coaches," Gauff said.

"Well, from what I've seen and my team, the coaches will bring the rackets to us right before our match and put them in our bag.

"So I have to talk. I haven't seen Frances and usually, Frances is always late to everything and does forget a lot of things. And I have seen and heard he's showed up to the airport without stuff and things like that."

"But I'm going to put that on D-Witt, and I'm going to talk to talk to see if that's true. But usually, the coach will do it. So I'm gonna give Frances a pass on this."

Gauff then answered a question about whether she checked her bag or not.

"I can tell by weight. He should have been able to tell by weight. Yeah, I don't know. He's also Frances and probably wasn't thinking."

Coco Gauff will face qualifier Tereza Valentova in the second round of the ongoing French Open.