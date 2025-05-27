Manchester United agree deal on Liam Delap

Ipswich Town's Liam Delap applauds fans after the match at Portman Road in Ipswich on May 25, 2025. — Reuters

Manchester United have agreed on the deal for Liam Delap and is now waiting for the green light from the Ipswich Town forward.

According to sources United have confirmed with Ipswich that they are agreed on meeting the £30 million ($40.6m) release provision in Delap’s contract if the striker shows his consent for a move to the Red Devils.

The basic details of the player’s contract have also been agreed upon with his representatives and the transfer deal could be finalised quickly once Delap makes up his mind.

Chelsea have also shown interest in signing the English footballer along with a number of clubs. He transferred to Ipswich last summer in a deal with up to £20 million.

Sources say that United are trying to make quick decisions to sign players in the transfer window.

Wolves striker Matheus Cunha is also on their signing list and is close to becoming their first signing of the summer.

The Red Devils have hinted that they will meet the £62.5m release clause in the Cunha contract at Wolves and he is ready to sign a five-year arrangement.

Other names that United are interested in include Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze and Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo.

United have confirmed the departure of Christian Eriksen, Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans this summer.

The Red Devils management is also looking to make a good deal for Jadon Sancho, Antony and Marcus Rashford.

Rashford is available for £40m following his loan spell at Aston Villa. The English striker is interested in Barcelona moving if the La Liga champions offer him a deal after showing light interest during the January window.