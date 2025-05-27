Trophy for Pakistan-Bangladesh T20I series unveiled

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha (right) and Bangladesh's Litton Das unveil their T20I series trophy at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 27, 2025. — PCB

LAHORE: The glittering trophy for the upcoming three-match T20I series between hosts Pakistan and Bangladesh was unveiled by the team captains here at the Gaddafi Stadium on Tuesday.

According to the details, Pakistan skipper Salman Ali Agha and his Bangladesh counterpart Litton Das participated in the unveiling ceremony, held at the rooftop of the aforementioned venue.

The highly-anticipated series will kick off on Wednesday, while the subsequent two matches will take place on May 30 and June 1, respectively.

Both Pakistan and Bangladesh enter the series on the back of dismal momentum as the green shirts suffered a 4-1 defeat away against New Zealand in March, while the Tigers succumbed to their first-ever bilateral series defeat against the United Arab Emirates (UAE) last week.

The two teams have come face to face 19 times in the shortest format, with Pakistan holding the upper hand with 16 victories, while Bangladesh could secure three triumphs.

Squads

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wicketkeeper), Saim Ayub.

Bangladesh: Litton Das (captain), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Zakir Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan (vice-captain), Tanvir Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam.

Pakistan-Bangladesh T20I series schedule:

28 May – 1st T20I, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

30 May – 2nd T20I, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

1 June – 3rd T20I, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore