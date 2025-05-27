Salman Ali Agha explains Sufiyan Muqeem’s exclusion from Bangladesh T20Is

Pakistan's Sufiyan Muqeem bowls during their second T20I against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on November 16, 2024. — AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha revealed the reason behind left-arm spinner Sufiyan Muqeem’s absence from the national squad for the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, scheduled to get underway on Wednesday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) last week announced a 16-member squad for the aforementioned series, which was selected based on the players’ performances in the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

Meanwhile, Muqeem, who represented Peshawar Zalmi in this year’s marquee league, had a forgetful campaign as he could only play three matches and took only one wicket at a dismal economy rate of 9.72.

The spinner, however, delivered impressive performances for the national team last month on the white-ball tour of New Zealand, where he picked up five wickets in three matches – one T20I and two ODIs.

His exclusion drew an outburst from fans, who flocked to social media to express their disapproval.

Consequently, Pakistan captain Agha was also asked to share the thought process behind the wrist spinner’s snub from the home series during the pre-series press conference at the Gaddafi Stadium here on Tuesday.

In response, Agha expressed his admiration for Muqeem and assured that he is in their plans for shorter formats before explaining that he was overlooked considering the conditions here, which according to him are more favourable for the pacers.

“I personally like Sufyan a lot, and in the upcoming series, he will feature in our shorter formats squads. I think Sufyan will play a crucial role in the white-ball format, and he will win a lot of matches for Pakistan in the future,” said Agha.

”If we look at the conditions, spinners did not have much success here [Lahore], so a fast bowler is added in his place,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that the three-match T20I series between Pakistan and Bangladesh is scheduled to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium here on May 28, 30 and June 1, respectively.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh T20Is: Salman Ali Agha (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wicket-keeper) and Saim Ayub.