Mohammad Wasim Jr in doubt for Bangladesh T20Is

Pakistan's Mohammad Wasim Jr looks on during their training session for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 match against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on October 30, 2023. — ICC

LAHORE: Pakistan’s fast bowling all-rounder Mohammad Wasim Jr’s availability for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh is uncertain, sources told Geo News on Tuesday.

According to the details, the 23-year-old suffered a side strain during the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 and could not recover from the injury yet.

Sources further suggested that the doctors have advised Wasim Jr a one-week rest and thus is expected to undergo rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) here, raising doubts over his availability for the series, starting tomorrow.

He was also a part of the Pakistan squad that toured New Zealand for a five-match T20I series earlier this year but could only play two matches and picked up one wicket.

Notably, the Mohammad Wasim Jr had a decent PSL 10 campaign for runners-up Quetta Gladiators as he picked up 10 wickets in eight matches at a decent average of 20.80 and an economy rate of 7.38.

For the unversed, the three-match T20I series is scheduled to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium here on May 28, 30 and June 1.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh T20Is: Salman Ali Agha (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wk) and Saim Ayub.

Pakistan-Bangladesh T20I series schedule:

28 May – 1st T20I, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

30 May – 2nd T20I, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

1 June – 3rd T20I, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore