Tom Aspinall drops cryptic message on fight against Jon Jones

An undated photo of interim UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall. — Instagram/tomaspinallofficial

The interim Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall on Monday posted a cryptic message right after suggesting there would soon be big news about his title fight against Jon Jones.

Jones, who won the vacant heavyweight title by submitting Ciryl Gane in the first round at UFC 285 in March 2023, has only defended the belt once—against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309 in November 2024.

Meanwhile, Aspinall won the interim title by stopping Sergei Pavlovich, when Jones was injured and then successfully defended it in July 2024.

On Monday, Aspinall hinted at ‘heavyweight news’ amid a long wait for Jones' fight.

The British fighter posted a six-second promo in an Instagram story with the date, “28.05.2025”.

“Heavyweight news. Coming soon,” Aspinall wrote.

The next day, the interim heavyweight champion shared a cryptic Instagram story.

“What a blessing to be tired in the pursuit of a challenge of your own choosing,” it read.

After his social media posts, the fans are curious, but they do not have to wait long as a huge update on his next fight might be coming in the next 24 hours.

If Jones opts out of the fight there are not many fighters who Aspinall could compete with.

However, Gane could be the possible replacement for ‘Bones’, if the UFC decides to replace the latter.

‘Bon Gamin’ is also among the top five heavyweight fighters Aspinall has not yet fought and beaten.

If Jones vs Aspinall is not announced on Wednesday, UFC might give Gane the chance to get a heavyweight title shot.