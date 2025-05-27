Pakistan captain Agha banks on PSL form ahead of Bangladesh T20Is

Pakistan's stand-in captain Salman Ali Agha walks back after being dismissed during third T20I against Australia at the Ninja Stadium in Bellerive on November 18, 2024. — AFP

LAHORE: Pakistan’s T20I captain Salman Ali Agha on Tuesday, expressed hope for his players to translate their Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 form into the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, scheduled to commence on Wednesday.

The batting all-rounder, in a statement released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), shared that the home side are well-prepared for the series, citing most of their players’ strong performances in the recently concluded edition of the PSL, which he hailed as one of the most competitive leagues in the world.

“We had a very productive practice session yesterday and the boys are doing well as a unit. A lot of our players are coming off strong performances in the HBL PSL X, which is one of the most competitive T20 tournaments in the world,” said Agha.

“That form and momentum are something we are hoping to carry into this series,” he added.

While acknowledging Bangladesh as a quality side, Salman Agha Ali shared he expects a good challenge from the Tigers. He then went on to urge fans to turn in big numbers to support the spirit of the game.

“Bangladesh are a quality side with talented players and we are expecting a good challenge from them. I believe fans are in for some thrilling cricket over the next few days,” Agha stated.

“I would like to urge fans to turn up in big numbers and support not just us, but the spirit of the game.”

For the unversed, the three-match T20I series between Pakistan and Bangladesh is scheduled to be played at the Gaddafi Stadium here on May 28, 30 and June 1.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh T20Is: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wicketkeeper), Saim Ayub.