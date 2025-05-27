Jannik Sinner makes triumphant start to French Open

Italy's Jannik Sinner in action during his first round match against France's Arthur Rinderknech on May 26, 2025. — Reuters

PARIS: Jannik Sinner secured a dominant 6-4 6-3 7-5 victory over Arthur Rinderknech in the first round of the French Open here at the Court Philippe-Chatrier on Monday.

The Italian served a three-month doping ban shortly after defending his Australian Open title in January and looked close to his best in a run to the Rome final on his return this month but faced some stern questions from local hope Rinderknech.

Sinner started aggressively and never gave Rinderknech a chance to get into the game, maintaining complete control from start to finish.

Sinner expressed after the match that he felt difficulty in the first round, but handled that pressure calmly.

He mentioned that they have played against each other before and appreciated Rinderknech, saying he is a great player.

"First round matches are never easy, so I'm happy how I handled the situation coming back in the third set," Sinner said.

"We have played before and know each other well and he's an amazing player."

Jannik Sinner further expressed that his second-round opponent, French veteran Richard Gasquet, has given a lot to the sport and that he is happy to be playing against him.

"He gave so much to our sport, he has given you all so much so I'm happy to share the court with him," Sinner said.

"I know you're going to support him, so it's OK."