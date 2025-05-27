Eddie Hearn opens up about Anthony Joshua’s comeback

An undated photo of Anthony Joshua (Left) and his promoter Eddie Hearn. — X/@EddieHearn

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn on Monday has finally provided an update about his client Anthony Joshua’s comeback following his elbow surgery.

Joshua, who recently confirmed his return to the ring in December 2025, has not fought since his defeat to Daniel Dubois at Wembley Stadium in September 2024, where he sustained injuries.

The British boxer was planning to make a comeback in the summer, but his elbow injury delayed his plans. Now following his successful elbow injury, his promoter Hearn has said that Joshua will return to the ring at the end of the year.

"He's had the operation, which went very well, and now he's just sort of rehabbing it," Hearn said.

"I believe about six weeks till he can punch again properly, and that kind of lends itself to a September, October, November fight. That gives us a chance to see what happens with Dubois against Usyk. That gives us a chance to see if Mr. Fury will ever return, and maybe something else. But he's definitely fighting this year and looking forward to it," Hearn concluded.

Tyson Fury retired for the fifth time in January, following a second consecutive defeat to Oleksandr Usyk in 2024.

However, Joshua has not given up on the bout against Fury which has been discussed for years.

But those hopes were dampened when Fury took to social media to announce his retirement, stating he is happily retired and sees no reason to return to boxing.

Despite Fury’s comments, Joshua remains optimistic. Sharing an image of Fury in the ring on social media, Joshua captioned it:

“One of these days it’ll be me standing in the opposite corner, ready and fully charged spiritually,” Joshua wrote.