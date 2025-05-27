Mercedes driver George Russell wants major changes in Monaco GP

Formula One F1 - Monaco Grand Prix - Circuit de Monaco, Monaco - May 25, 2025 Mercedes' George Russell before the race at Circuit de Monaco in Monaco on May 25, 2025. — Reuters

Mercedes driver George Russell wants major changes in the Monaco Grand Prix after the 2025 race finished without a single overtaking move.

Russell is not the first driver to complain about the Monaco track, seven time world champion Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton also showed dissatisfaction.

The British driver finished 11th at Monaco, where Lando Norris clinched the title starting from the pole.

The 27-year-old driver emphasised that the stakeholders need to think about the solution at Monaco.

“We definitely need to have a real think about what the solution is here in Monaco,” Russell said.

“I appreciate trying something this year in the two-stop. Clearly, it did not work at all,” he added.

Russell also suggested two qualifying sessions instead of the race at Monaco saying that there should be no race.

“For all of the drivers, qualifying is the most exhilarating moment of the weekend. Do we accept that? There should be no race, and it’s a qualifying race. You do one on Saturday, one on Sunday,” he stated.

Russell thinks that the audience who gathers to watch the race at Monaco would not mind the changes.

“99 per cent of the other people in Monaco are here sipping champagne on a yacht, so they don’t really care,” he concluded.

Lewis Hamilton has also described the Monaco Grand Prix as "miserable" following a frustrating race weekend where he struggled to challenge the frontrunners.

Reflecting on the race, Hamilton said the final result was the best he could achieve under the circumstances.

But asked if his Sunday was enjoyable, he replied, it was miserable.

"No, it was miserable. The races here are generally, unless you're first and in the lead; even when you're in the lead, it's not that fun. Just a nice reward at the end but other than that, anything but first is kind of empty," he said.