Mary Earps announces shocking retirement ahead of European championship

An undated picture of England goalkeeper Mary Earps. — Reuters

MANCHESTER: England goalkeeper Mary Earps has announced her shock retirement from international football, just weeks before the European Championship.

The Paris Saint-Germain shot-stopper played a crucial role in England’s triumph at the 2022 UEFA Women’s European Championship and their runners-up finish at the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, which included a dramatic penalty shootout win over Nigeria in the Round of 16.

In an emotional statement, Earps said she believes now is the right time to step away and allow the next generation of players to step up.

“This is the right time for me to step aside and give the younger generation an opportunity to thrive,” Earps said. “Winning the Euros in 2022 was the best day of my life, and I'm rooting for the girls to do it again this summer.”

Taking to social media, Earps reflected on her international journey, expressing pride and gratitude for the opportunity to represent England.

“It has been the greatest honour and privilege of my life to wear this badge and represent my country. I wish I could do it forever, but sadly all good things must come to an end.”

England head coach Sarina Wiegman responded to the news by praising Earps’ immense contribution to the team and the growth of English women’s football.

“Mary has been clear on her reasons for this decision, and it’s something we need to accept,” Wiegman said. “She has made a huge contribution not only to the team but to the whole of English football."

"We will cherish those memories and, of course, give Mary the tribute she deserves after the summer. But for now, our focus must shift to the upcoming UEFA Women’s Nations League fixtures and the EURO,” she concluded.