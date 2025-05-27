Commentary panel announced for Pakistan-Bangladesh T20I series

An undated picture of Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman, Ramiz Raja. — PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday unveiled a star-studded commentary panel for the upcoming three-match T20I series between Pakistan and Bangladesh, set to begin on May 28 in Lahore.

The five-member commentary team features former Test captains Aamir Sohail and Ramiz Raja, Test cricketer Bazid Khan, former Bangladesh international Athar Ali Khan and renowned cricket analyst Mike Haysman.

Meanwhile, Zainab Abbas will serve as the series presenter.

The series, starting Wednesday, will include one-day gaps between matches and is scheduled to conclude on June 1.

Notably, this will be Pakistan’s first international assignment under newly appointed white-ball head coach Mike Hesson.

Initially, Bangladesh were scheduled to arrive in Pakistan in two groups on May 21 for a five-match T20I series, with the first match set for May 25 in Faisalabad.

However, due to logistical challenges and evolving security considerations, the series has been reduced to three matches, all to be played at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Historically, Pakistan has maintained dominance over Bangladesh in T20Is, winning 16 of the 19 encounters, while Bangladesh has secured only three victories.

Squads

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wicketkeeper), Saim Ayub.

Bangladesh: Litton Das (captain), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Zakir Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan (vice-captain), Tanvir Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam.

Pakistan-Bangladesh T20I series schedule: