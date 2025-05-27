Suryakumar Yadav breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s IPL record

Mumbai Indians’ Suryakumar Yadav remained unbeaten on 73 off 43 balls during the IPL 2025 match against Delhi Capitals in Mumbai on May 21, 2025. — BCCI

MUMBAI: Suryakumar Yadav made history in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Monday by surpassing legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar’s 15-year-old record for the most runs scored in a single season by a Mumbai Indians (MI) player.

In a crucial league-stage fixture against Punjab Kings, Suryakumar delivered yet another match-winning performance.

The 34-year-old also scored over 25 runs in every league match this season, taking his overall tally to 619* runs—eclipsing Tendulkar’s 2010 mark of 618 runs.

Tendulkar had amassed his 618 runs at an average of 47.53 and a strike rate of 132.61 during IPL 2010.

Suryakumar came close to breaking that record in 2023, finishing with 605 runs, but ultimately fell short.

With 619* runs and counting, Suryakumar now holds the record for the most runs in a single IPL season by a MI batter.

Tendulkar still features twice in the franchise’s top five, also scoring 553 runs in the 2011 season.

Lendl Simmons is fourth on the list with 540 runs in 2015, followed by Rohit Sharma’s 538 runs in 2013.

Additionally, he has become the first player in MI’s history to score 600 or more runs in multiple IPL seasons—achieving the feat first in 2023 and now again in 2025.

Currently third among the leading run-scorers in IPL 2025, Suryakumar has been instrumental in keeping MI in playoff contention with his consistent and composed performances under pressure.

Most Runs for MI in an IPL season:

619* - Suryakumar Yadav (2025)

618 - Sachin Tendulkar (2010)

605 - Suryakumar Yadav (2023)

553 - Sachin Tendulkar (2011)

540 - Lendl Simmons (2015)

538 - Rohit Sharma (2013)