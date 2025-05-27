Emma Raducanu criticises French Open organisers

An undated photo of British tennis star Emma Raducanu. — AFP

Emma Raducanu slammed French Open organisers for not getting more practice time on the main courts ahead of her second-round clash with defending champion Iga Swiatek.

Raducanu defeated China’s Wang Xinyu 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 in the first round showdown at Roland Garros.

Raducanu is not among the seeds in the French Open because of struggles in recent times, and thus she has to accept playing on the smaller courts.

The British tennis star complained of not getting practice time on bigger courts and thinks it is not fair to treat certain players differently.

“I honestly think it’s really difficult, because the tournament don’t really help in terms of getting you court time on the bigger courts or on like the match courts, really,” Raducanu said.

“I feel like, I don’t know, certain players get preferred treatment. It’s very different from at the annex, for example, across the road or other courts to then kind of jump onto Chatrier or jump onto a stadium. It isn’t easy,” she added.

Raducanu wished to get more opportunities on the bigger courts.

“I wish they would give us more opportunities on the stadium or bigger courts, especially if we’re going to play on them,” Raducanu stated.

She urged to play in the relevent court, which could help her adjust to the atmosphere.

“That court today, it was cute, intimate. I like you can really feel the fans and their support, because sometimes on a bigger court, if it is not full, it feels a little bit empty. There you’re right in the thick of it,” she concluded.

Raducanu will take on Swiatek in the second round on Wednesday.