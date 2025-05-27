Mohsen Gilani elected Pakistan Football Federation president

Undated photo of newly elected Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) President Mohsen Gilani (left) and PFF headquarters in Lahore. — Reporter

KARACHI: Former FIFA Development Officer Mohsen Gilani on Tuesday, was elected as the 17th president of the Pakistan Football Federation (PFF), becoming the first to assume the role after a six-year hiatus.



In the second round of elections, Gilani secured a decisive majority with 13 votes, defeating his closest rival, Taha Alizai of Karachi United Football Club, who received 11 votes.

Gilani brings extensive experience from his tenure at FIFA, having worked on numerous football development projects across the region.

This election marks a significant milestone for Pakistani football. Since 2019, the federation had been under the control of a FIFA-imposed Normalisation Committee following years of turmoil.

The successful election of a permanent governing body signals a transition toward more stable and autonomous leadership.

The new leadership faces considerable challenges, including revitalising domestic football competitions, launching the long-delayed franchise-style league, and improving the performance of national teams. This comes at a crucial time, with qualifiers for the AFC Asian Cup 2027 currently underway.

Earlier this month, the PFF postponed its much-anticipated Executive Committee elections, originally scheduled for May 20. The delay was attributed to regional tensions and unavoidable logistical challenges.

The announcement was made via a letter from Acting General Secretary Muhammad Shahid Niaz Khokhar to Congress members on May 14.



The letter cited escalating tensions between Pakistan and India as a major disruption that affected the travel plans of key international observers from FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).



Their presence was deemed essential to ensure transparency and credibility in the electoral process. These circumstances also caused logistical and administrative difficulties in organising the PFF extraordinary congress.