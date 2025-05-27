Pakistan-Bangladesh T20I series to proceed without DRS

Babar Azam of Pakistan and Mohammad Rizwan of Pakistan during drinks break during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup match between Pakistan and Bangladesh at Adelaide Oval on November 06, 2022 in Adelaide. — AFP

LAHORE: The upcoming three-match T20I series between Pakistan and Bangladesh, starting on May 28 at Gaddafi Stadium, will be played without the Decision Review System (DRS), sources have confirmed.

The absence of DRS has sparked concern among fans and analysts, especially as it follows a similar situation during the final phase of the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, which was also conducted without the technology.

According to sources, the unavailability of the technical staff responsible for operating the DRS system is the primary reason for its exclusion.

The staff has yet to return following the PSL, making it impossible to set up the technology in time for the aforementioned series.

The Bangladesh team has been informed of the situation, and the matches scheduled for May 28, May 30 and June 1 will go ahead as planned at Lahore’s iconic Gaddafi Stadium.

Despite the absence of the review system, both teams are expected to adjust to the conditions.

Meanwhile, a joint press conference featuring the captains of both sides, along with the official trophy unveiling, is scheduled for later today.

It is pertinent to mention that the upcoming series will also mark Pakistan's first international assignment under newly appointed white-ball head coach Mike Hesson.

Originally, Bangladesh were scheduled to arrive in Pakistan in two groups on May 21 for a five-match T20I series, with the first game planned for May 25 in Faisalabad.

However, due to logistical challenges and evolving security concerns, the series has been revised to three matches, all of which will be played in Lahore.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh T20Is: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wicketkeeper), Saim Ayub.

Pakistan-Bangladesh T20I series schedule:

28 May – 1st T20I, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

30 May – 2nd T20I, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

1 June – 3rd T20I, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore