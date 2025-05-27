Anthony Volpe and Ryan Yarbrough star as Yankees beat Angels

New York Yankees left fielder Jasson Dominguez (First from Left), center fielder Trent Grisham (First from Right) and right fielder Cody Bellinger (Second from Left) hug after the final out of the ninth inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium in Anaheim on May 26, 2025. — Reuters

ANAHEIM: Anthony Volpe’s three-run double and Ryan Yarbrough’s six strong innings helped the New York Yankees thrash the Los Angeles Angels 5–1 at Angel Stadium on Monday.

This was the Yankees ninth victory in the last 11 games.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone praised his team's performance, stating that they have the potential to become a strong unit.

"We've got a lot of reasons to believe we have a chance to be a really good team," Yankees manager Boone said.

The Yankees have done very well this season with a season high 13 games over .500, while the Angels have lost three games in a row following their eight-game winning streak.

Yarbrough (2-0) delivered a stellar performance for the Yankees, allowing only one run on two hits with one walk while striking out seven over six innings pitched.

Jack Kochanowicz (3-6) started well but he went for four runs on five hits, four of which came in the fourth during the Yankees rally.

Zach Neto hit a 440-foot homer — the longest of his career. He has now hit four leadoff homers this month, tying the Angels’ franchise record for the most in any month.

Cody Bellinger drew a four-pitch walk, forcing in a run and tying the game at 1-1.

Volpe hit a pivotal bases-clearing double that drove in three runs, propelling the Yankees to a 4–1 lead.

Aaron Judge crossed home plate on a sacrifice fly hit by Austin Wells, extending the Yankees' lead to 5–1 in the eighth.

Chris Taylor, who was signed as a free agent on Monday, went zero for three in his debut and made a sprinting catch in the ninth inning. The 34-year-old was released by the Los Angeles Dodgers on May 18.