West Indies to pay tribute to 1975 World Cup champions

West Indies captain Clive Lloyd poses with the 1975 World Cup trophy at Lord's, England, on June 21, 1975. — ICC

Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the West Indies Players’ Association (WIPA) have announced that the 8th CWI/WIPA Awards Gala will be held on Sunday, 22nd June, at the historic Wyndham Grand Barbados Sam Lord’s Castle.

The event will celebrate the greatest achievements of West Indies cricketers and honor the 50th anniversary of the iconic 1975 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup victory.

The 1975 West Indies team, led by Clive Lloyd remained unbeaten throughout the tournament, defeating Australia, Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the group stages and New Zealand in the semi-final.

In the final against Australia, Lloyd’s brilliant century of 102 runs helped set a competitive total of 291/8 in 60 overs.

Australia’s innings saw a promising start from Ian Chappell, but three crucial run-outs by Viv Richards shifted the momentum.

Despite a resilient last-wicket partnership between Dennis Lillee and Jeff Thomson, Australia fell short by 17 runs, handing the Caribbean the inaugural Men’s Cricket World Cup title.

Speaking on the announcement, CWI President Dr. Kishore Shallow highlighted the importance of the gala.

“The CWI/WIPA Awards Gala is a significant event that highlights the accomplishments of our players, who continue to inspire fans throughout our region and beyond." he stated.

"This celebration reflects our shared commitment to elevate the game and recognises the contributions of our cricketers. It is vital that we create platforms to honor their dedication and hard work, while also paying tribute to the rich legacy of our cricketing heroes from the past,” he concluded.

West Indies 1975 World Cup squad:

Clive Lloyed (captain), Ketih Boyce, Roy Fredericks, Lance Gibbs, Gordan Greenidge, Vanburn Holder, Bernard Julien, Alvin Kallicharran, Rohan Kanhai, Deryck Murray (wk), Viv Richards, Andy Roberts, Maurice Foster, Collis King.