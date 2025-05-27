Australia face selection dilemma ahead of WTC final

Australia's Marnus Labuschagne celebrates with team after dismissing Harshit Rana during the first Border-Gavaskar Trophy Test against India in Perth on November 22, 2024. — AFP

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald on Tuesday admitted that the final playing XI has not yet been decided and he is facing challenges in selecting the team for the ICC World Test Championship final against South Africa, scheduled to begin on June 11 at Lord’s.

As the defending champions eye back-to-back titles, the team management faces several key decisions, particularly regarding the top order and all-rounder roles.

While experienced opener Usman Khawaja is confirmed to take his place at the top, the identity of his partner remains uncertain.

Sam Konstas and Marnus Labuschagne have emerged as potential candidates to open the innings, but McDonald hinted that in-form all-rounder Cameron Green could also be a surprise option for the role.

Green has been in stellar form in England’s County Championship Division 2, notching up three centuries for Gloucestershire over the past six weeks.

Although he is unavailable to bowl as he continues recovering from back surgery, McDonald is confident in the 25-year-old’s adaptability with the bat.

“I think he can bat anywhere. He could be three, five, six, or even open. He’s got the temperament and the skill set, especially the defensive game required higher up the order. He plays the short ball well and covers all bases.” McDonald said.

The uncertainty extends beyond the top order. Australia are also debating whether to include an all-rounder in the final XI. With Green ruled out of bowling duties, Beau Webster, who impressed during his Test outings against India and Sri Lanka earlier this year, is in contention. The 31-year-old could feature if conditions at Lord’s warrant an all-rounder’s inclusion.

“There’s an XI on a board, but it has dashes with multiple names in different positions. We have tried to assemble a 15-man squad that gives us all the options. Whether or not we go with an all-rounder depends on the pitch and conditions, which will then influence how we shape the batting order,” McDonald revealed.

The final decision will hinge on how much weight the selectors give to the need for a fifth bowling option. According to McDonald, clarity will be provided to players as the match draws nearer.

It is pertinent to mention that the ICC World Test championship final is set to take place on June 11, at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Ground in London between South Africa and defending champions Australia.

South Africa currently leads the WTC 2023-25 standings, having won eight out of 12 Tests.

After a 1-1 drawn home series against India and a 2-0 defeat in New Zealand, they rebounded with series victories over the West Indies (1-0), Bangladesh (2-0), Sri Lanka (2-0), and Pakistan (2-0).

On the other hand, Australia stands second on the table, with 13 wins and four losses from 19 Tests.

Their journey included a 2-0 win against Sri Lanka, a 3-1 triumph over India, a 2-0 series win against New Zealand, and a 1-1 draw with the West Indies.

They also whitewashed Pakistan 3-0, while the Ashes series against England ended in a 2-2 draw.

Squads:

Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.



South Africa: Temba Bavuma (captain), Tony de Zorzi, Aiden Markram, Wiaan Mulder, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Corbin Bosch, Kyle Verreynne, David Bedingham, Tristan Stubbs, Ryan Rickelton, Senuran Muthusamy, Dane Paterson.



