NBA playoffs: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander shines as Thunder edge Timberwolves

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Chet Holmgren (First from left), guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Second from left) and center Isaiah Hartenstein react after defeating the Minnesota Timberwolves in game four of the western conference finals for the NBA Playoffs at Target Center in Minneapolis on May 26, 2025. — Reuters

MINNEAPOLIS: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continued his dream run with a stellar performance as the Oklahoma City Thunder edged past the Minnesota Timberwolves 128-126 in the NBA playoffs here at Target Centre on Monday.

The Thunder extended their advantage to 3-1 after winning the Game four of the Western Conference finals.

Gilgeous-Alexander was again instrumental for the Thunder scoring playoff-career-high 40 points, with 10 assists and nine rebounds.

Jalen Williams also scored a playoff career-high 34 points, shooting 13-of-24 from the field, including 6-of-9 from three-point range — the most three-pointers in a game in his career.

His teammate and MVP of this season Gilgeous-Alexander praised Williams's efforts in the match.

"He was special," Gilgeous-Alexander said.

"He was really good tonight from start to finish. He picked his spots great. He was aggressive. He stepped into everything. He was who he is. He's gotten all these awards for good reason. He proved it tonight."

Chet Holmgren also helped with 21 points, nine of which were in the fourth quarter.

The trio of Gilgeous-Alexander, Williams and Holmgren are the most by the Thunder trio in a playoff game since the franchise moved from Seattle to Oklahoma City in 2008.

The Thunder dominated the first half with scores of 37-30 and 28-27 entering the third quarter with an advantage of eight.

The OKC also held the Timberwolves in the third and fourth quarters, allowing them to reduce the deficit to just two points with scores of 28–25 and 41–38.

The Thunder with one win away from an NBA Finals berth will take on the Timberwolves in Game five of the series on Wednesday.