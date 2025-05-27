PCB announces match officials for Pakistan-Bangladesh T20I series

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday announced the match officials for the upcoming three-match T20I series between Pakistan and Bangladesh, set to commence on May 28 in Lahore.

Sri Lanka’s Ranjan Madugalle, a member of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, will serve as the match referee for the entire series.

Madugalle, who holds the record for officiating the most international matches (804) across formats, also oversaw seven matches during the recently concluded Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10.

For the opening T20I, Asif Yaqoob and Rashid Riaz—both from the PCB International Panel of Umpires—will officiate as on-field umpires.

Ahsan Raza, from the ICC Elite Panel of Umpires, will serve as the third umpire, while Faisal Khan Afridi, an ICC International Panel Umpire, will act as the fourth umpire.

In the second T20I, Rashid Riaz and Faisal Khan Afridi will handle on-field duties, with Ahsan Raza as the third umpire and Asif Yaqoob as the fourth.

For the final T20I of the series, Ahsan Raza and Asif Yaqoob will serve as the on-field umpires. Faisal Khan Afridi will be the third umpire, while Rashid Riaz will take on the role of fourth umpire.

This series will mark Pakistan's first international assignment under newly appointed white-ball head coach Mike Hesson.

Originally, Bangladesh were scheduled to arrive in Pakistan in two groups on May 21 for a five-match T20I series, with the first game planned for May 25 in Faisalabad.

However, due to logistical challenges and evolving security concerns, the series has been revised to three matches, all to be played in Lahore.

Squads

Pakistan: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicketkeeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wicketkeeper), Saim Ayub.

Bangladesh: Litton Das (captain), Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Zakir Ali, Rishad Hossain, Mahedi Hasan (vice-captain), Tanvir Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Shoriful Islam.

Pakistan-Bangladesh T20I series schedule: