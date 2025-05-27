Cristiano Ronaldo hints at parting ways with Al Nassr

An undated photo of Portugal’s star footballer Cristiano Ronaldo. — Instagram/cristiano

Cristiano Ronaldo on Tuesday dropped a major hint over his Al Nassr future with a cryptic social media post, following the conclusion of the Saudi Pro League with defeat in his final match.

The 40-year-old forward joined Al Nassr back in 2022, and his contract is set to expire in June.

Ronaldo ended the season as the top scorer in the Saudi Pro League with 25 goals. However, his club finished in third with 70 points with Champions Al Ittihad leading the table with 83 points while Al Hilal on second with 75 points in a 34 matches league.

Al Nassr has also failed to secure a spot in next season’s AFC Champions League.

After the last match of the club in the League, Ronaldo posted a picture of himself in the Al Nassr jersey on X (formerly Twitter) with a cryptic message.

“This chapter is over,”.

“The story? Still being written. Grateful to all.”

Al Nassr suffered a 3-2 defeat against Al Fateh in their last match of the season. However, Ronaldo scored his 99th goal in his 105th appearance for the club.

Reports last week suggested that Ronaldo has received a lucrative offer from an unknown Brazilian club that will participate in next month’s FIFA Club World Cup.

Botafogo, Fluminense, Flamengo and Palmeiras are the Brazilian clubs that will participate in the next month’s tournament.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has also revealed in an interview that there are 'discussions' regarding Ronaldo's participation in the event this summer, despite his club, Al-Nassr's failure to qualify.

It is pertinent to mention that FIFA's first edition of 32-team Club World Cup will take place from June 14 to July 13 in the United States.