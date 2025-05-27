BCB set to introduce revenue sharing model for BPL

Fortune Barishal players celebrate winning the BPL 2025 title after beating Chittagong Kings in the final at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur on February 7, 2025. — Fortune Barishal

DHAKA: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Monday announced plans to introduce a revenue-sharing model for the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) in an effort to support teams that failed to fully pay their players last season.

According to a report, this decision was made during the BPL governing council meeting held in Dhaka on Monday. The payment issues first surfaced last season when overseas players from the Durbar Rajshahi franchise boycotted a match due to unpaid dues, and local players skipped a training session in protest.

Towards the end of the tournament, delayed payments even left some overseas players stranded in their hotel in Dhaka. After repeated missed deadlines, the Bangladesh sports ministry pressured the team owner, Shafiqur Rahman, to resolve the issue.

Under the new revenue-sharing model, the BCB will allocate a portion of the tournament’s ticket sales revenue to the seven participating franchises based on their final positions in the points table.

The four teams that reached the playoffs last season will each receive approximately USD 45,000, while the remaining three teams will get around USD 36,000 each.

This marks the first time the BCB has decided to distribute ticket revenue directly to BPL franchises.

The payments are scheduled to be disbursed ahead of Eid-ul-Adha, but will be conditional upon verification that each team has settled their outstanding player payments.

The BCB has also issued a stern warning to franchises that continue to default on their payment obligations.

The amount each team receives will be adjusted proportionally based on how much of their outstanding dues they have cleared relative to their eligible share.

Furthermore, the BCB has vowed to take legal action against any franchise that fails to comply with payment requirements despite multiple official warnings. This move underscores the BCB’s commitment to upholding contractual accountability and preserving the integrity of the BPL.