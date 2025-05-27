Pakistan shine at Asian Jiu Jitsu championship 2025

Pakistani athletes pose after delivering a brilliant performance at the Asian Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Amman, Jordan, on May 26, 2025. — Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan continued its strong showing at the Asian Jiu-Jitsu championship 2025 with athletes Muhammad Yousuf and Umar Yaseen securing two silver medals in the U21 category on the tournament's final day at Amman, Jordan on Monday.

The dynamic duo claimed their silver medals in the Duo and Show Men categories, showcasing technical prowess and teamwork.

In the U21 Duo event, they were narrowly defeated by competitors from Thailand in the final.

Earlier in the event, they beat Vietnam in the semi-final before falling short again to the Thai team in the final.

This year's success is particularly significant as both Yousuf and Yaseen had previously won gold in the U18 category at the 2024 championship.

Moving up to the U21 division, they demonstrated impressive growth, preparation, and adaptability to clinch silver against Asia’s finest.

The championship featured more than 800 athletes from 27 countries. Pakistan won a total of six medals across different categories: one gold, two silver, and three bronze.

Earlier in the women's category of the championship, Bano Kousar delivered a standout performance by clinching a gold medal, setting a strong tone for Team Pakistan.

In the Duo and Show Man category, M. Ali Rashid and M. Yousuf Ali earned a bronze medal with their coordinated effort and technique.

Additionally, Isra Waseem and Kainat Arif each contributed to the medal tally with bronze medals in the Duo and Show Women categories.

Chairman of the Pakistan Jiu-Jitsu Federation, Mr. Khalil Ahmed Khan expressed pride in the team's performance.

"These medals are not just accolades—they are proof that Pakistani jiu-jitsu athletes meet international standards. We are proud of our athletes, coaches, and support staff who worked tirelessly to achieve this success," he noted.