BCB keeps door open for Shakib Al Hasan’s return

Shakib Al Hasan attends a practice session at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on August 15, 2024, ahead of the first Test cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh. - AFP

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has signaled that it remains open to the possibility of Shakib Al Hasan returning to the national team, according to board director Iftekhar Rahman.

The former Bangladesh captain recently made his comeback to competitive cricket after nearly six months, featuring in three matches for Lahore Qalandars during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025 last week.

Two months prior, his bowling action was cleared by the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), which had reported his action in December last year after he appeared for Surrey. This clearance allowed him to bowl again at the top level of cricket.

Since October last year, however, the BCB had distanced itself from Shakib. His last appearance for Bangladesh was in the second Test against India in Kanpur.

Before that match, the all-rounder had announced his intention to conclude his Test career on home soil against South Africa in October and declared that he was done playing T20 Internationals.

Shakib was prevented from making that final home Test appearance due to widespread student protests. This political unrest followed the Awami League’s exit from power on August 5 after 15 years in government — Shakib himself is a member of parliament representing the party.

Since then, he has not returned to Bangladesh, and the BCB has continued to exclude him from national squads, including leaving him out of the Champions Trophy lineup.

During this period, the ECB had declared his bowling action illegal across all formats.

"Shakib will always be in the consideration of the selectors and the team management," Iftekhar said on Monday.

"He is an asset for any team. He is a world-class cricketer. He has just returned after correcting his bowling action so our team management will keep track of him. It is definitely not [the end of our association with Shakib]. He has only played a few matches after his suspension. Let him play a few more matches, I think then we can answer the question [of his return]," he added.

Since the clearance of his bowling action nearly two months ago, the 38-year-old has played three matches for Lahore Qalandars in their successful PSL campaign.

However, his form has been inconsistent, registering two ducks and taking just one wicket.

Iftekhar’s comments come amid growing concerns over Bangladesh’s recent decline in form. The team lost a 2-1 T20I series to the UAE in Sharjah and is preparing for another three-match T20I series in Pakistan.

The departures of experienced players such as Tamim Iqbal and Mahmudullah, both retired from all formats, alongside Mushfiqur Rahim’s limited availability (only for Tests), have left a void in the team.

Shakib’s status remains uncertain, as he has not formally retired from ODIs — a format in which Bangladesh has recently slipped to 10th place in the ICC rankings.

"It is a relatively new team without the four senior players (Shakib, Tamim, Mushfiqur and Mahmudullah)," he said.

"There's a void in the team. I think we have the talent among the current crop of players but they lack application. I have said it before, but the more they play, the better they will get. I think the position that we are in right now, the only way to go is up," he concluded.