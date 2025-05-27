Pakistan team holds intense training session for Bangladesh T20Is

Pakistan team begins training session ahead of the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on May 26, 2025. – PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan cricket team conducted an intense training session on Monday as part of their preparations for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, scheduled to begin on May 28.

The team practiced at the Gaddafi Stadium, where under the guidance of their coaching staff, players focused on batting, bowling and fielding drills.

Before the net practice, players who featured in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 final were given rest but took part in light exercise drills to maintain fitness.

Coaches closely monitored the players' performances to ensure they remain in peak form ahead of the series.

It is pertinent to mention that former New Zealand cricketer Mike Hesson was appointed head coach of Pakistan’s white-ball team on May 13. This T20I series against Bangladesh will be his first assignment as head coach.

The upcoming T20I series between these two Asian cricketing rivals will be held at Gaddafi Stadium on May 28 and 30, followed by the final match on June 1.

Historically, Pakistan has dominated T20I encounters between the two sides, winning 16 out of 19 matches, while Bangladesh has managed just three victories.

Pakistan squad for Bangladesh T20Is: Salman Ali Agha (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wicket-keeper), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wicket-keeper) and Saim Ayub.

Pakistan-Bangladesh T20I series schedule: